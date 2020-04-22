CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. found using ticker (CLGN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 10.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 9.93 while the 200 day moving average is 7.77. The company has a market cap of $72m. Find out more information at: http://www.collplant.com

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. Its products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

