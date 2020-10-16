Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Colgate-Palmolive Company with ticker code (CL) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 65.5 calculating the mean target price we have 80.66. With the stocks previous close at 79.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 77.59 and the 200 day MA is 73.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $68,638m. Visit the company website at: http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items. This segment markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. This segment markets and sells its products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom’s of Maine, Sorriso, Hello, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

