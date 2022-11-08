Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Colgate-Palmolive Company with ticker code (CL) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 79.35. With the stocks previous close at 73.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 73.96 while the 200 day moving average is 77.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $61,388m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.colgatepalmolive.com

The potential market cap would be $66,555m based on the market concensus.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill’s Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill’s Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

