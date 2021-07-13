Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Colgate-Palmolive Company found using ticker (CL) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 69 calculating the mean target price we have 86.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 82.58 while the 200 day moving average is 80.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $70,191m. Company Website: http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment’s products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items. This segment markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.