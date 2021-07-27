Twitter
Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Colgate-Palmolive Company with ticker code (CL) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99 and 69 with a mean TP of 86.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 82.4 and the 200 day moving average is 80.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $71,138m. Visit the company website at: http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment’s products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items. This segment markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

