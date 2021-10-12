Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Colgate-Palmolive Company with ticker code (CL) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 98 and 66 calculating the mean target price we have 86.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $63,938m. Visit the company website at: http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment’s products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items. This segment markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The company has a strategic collaboration with Verily Life Sciences LLC to advance oral health research. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.