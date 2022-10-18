Follow us on:

Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Colgate-Palmolive Company found using ticker (CL) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 64 calculating the mean target price we have 79.5. With the stocks previous close at 71.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.18. The company has a market cap of $60,173m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.colgatepalmolive.com

The potential market cap would be $67,066m based on the market concensus.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill’s Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill’s Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

