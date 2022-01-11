Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Colgate-Palmolive Company with ticker code (CL) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 64 and has a mean target at 86. With the stocks previous close at 84.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.74 and the 200 day moving average is 79.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $70,555m. Company Website: https://www.colgatepalmolive.com

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment’s products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items. This segment markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The company has a strategic collaboration with Verily Life Sciences LLC to advance oral health research. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.