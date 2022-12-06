Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Colgate-Palmolive Company found using ticker (CL) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 79.35. Now with the previous closing price of 78.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 73.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.86. The company has a market cap of $64,412m. Company Website: https://www.colgatepalmolive.com

The potential market cap would be $65,384m based on the market concensus.