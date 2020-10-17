Colfax Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Colfax Corporation found using ticker (CFX) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 31 with a mean TP of 38.87. With the stocks previous close at 31.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.39 while the 200 day moving average is 28.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,810m. Company Website: http://www.colfaxcorp.com

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr. Comfort, Exos, and MotionMD brand names. Its products are used by orthopedic specialists, spine surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. This segment sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and direct and independent salespersons. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding of steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips under the ESAB brand name. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the infrastructure, wind power, marine, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, oil, gas, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

