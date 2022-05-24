Colfax Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

Colfax Corporation with ticker code (CFX) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 50.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.2%. The day 50 moving average is 69 and the 200 day MA is 77.9. The company has a market cap of $2,101m. Visit the company website at: https://www.colfaxcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,609m based on the market concensus.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences markets principally under the ESAB brand. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. This segment sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.