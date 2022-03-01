Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Colfax Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Colfax Corporation with ticker code (CFX) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 39 with a mean TP of 52.31. With the stocks previous close at 42.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.35 and the 200 day moving average is 46.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,487m. Find out more information at: https://www.colfaxcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $7,988m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences markets principally under the ESAB brand. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. This segment sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

You might also enjoy reading  Colfax Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 34.5% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.