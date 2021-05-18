Colfax Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Colfax Corporation with ticker code (CFX) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 52.36. Now with the previous closing price of 43.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,978m. Company Website: http://www.colfaxcorp.com

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the infrastructure, wind power, marine/life sciences, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, oil, gas, and mining markets principally under the ESAB brand. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, spine surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. This segment sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and direct and independent distributors under the DJO brand. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.