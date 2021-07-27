Colfax Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Colfax Corporation with ticker code (CFX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 52.36. With the stocks previous close at 45.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.44 and the 200 day MA is 43.9. The company has a market cap of $6,159m. Find out more information at: http://www.colfaxcorp.com

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the infrastructure, wind power, marine/life sciences, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, oil, gas, and mining markets principally under the ESAB brand. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, spine surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. This segment sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and direct and independent distributors under the DJO brand. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.