Colfax Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Colfax Corporation with ticker code (CFX) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 53.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day MA is 47.14 while the 200 day moving average is 45.65. The company has a market cap of $7,083m. Company Website: http://www.colfaxcorp.com

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the infrastructure, wind power, marine/life sciences, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, oil, gas, and mining markets principally under the ESAB brand. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, spine surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. This segment sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and direct and independent distributors under the DJO brand. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.