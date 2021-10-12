Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Colfax Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Colfax Corporation with ticker code (CFX) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 53.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day MA is 47.14 while the 200 day moving average is 45.65. The company has a market cap of $7,083m. Company Website: http://www.colfaxcorp.com

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment. It also provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, such as electrodes, nozzles, and shields and tips. This segment sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the infrastructure, wind power, marine/life sciences, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, oil, gas, and mining markets principally under the ESAB brand. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, spine surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. This segment sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and direct and independent distributors under the DJO brand. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Colfax Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.