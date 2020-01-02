Coherent, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Coherent, Inc. with ticker code (COHR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 205 and 140 calculating the mean target price we have 172.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 165.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 155.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 148.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,018m. Company Website: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.