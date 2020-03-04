Coherent, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

Coherent, Inc. with ticker code (COHR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 154 with the average target price sitting at 174.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 126.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 151.01 and the 200 day MA is 154.38. The company has a market cap of $3,151m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

