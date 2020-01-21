Coherent, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Coherent, Inc. with ticker code (COHR) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 205 and 148 calculating the mean target price we have 178.22. Now with the previous closing price of 173.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 162.01 and the 200 day MA is 151.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,127m. Visit the company website at: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.