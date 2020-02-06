Coherent, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Coherent, Inc. with ticker code (COHR) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 205 and 148 and has a mean target at 179.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 151.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 163.94 while the 200 day moving average is 153.63. The market cap for the company is $3,612m. Find out more information at: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.