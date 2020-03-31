Coherent – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.5% Upside

Coherent with ticker code (COHR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 154 calculating the mean target price we have 174.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 69.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 124.01 while the 200 day moving average is 148.45. The company has a market cap of $2,524m. Visit the company website at: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

