Coherent – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Coherent found using ticker (COHR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 154 calculating the mean target price we have 174.67. Now with the previous closing price of 130.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The day 50 moving average is 146.73 and the 200 day MA is 153.95. The company has a market cap of $3,234m. Find out more information at: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

