Coherent – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Coherent with ticker code (COHR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 154 calculating the mean target price we have 175.78. Now with the previous closing price of 150.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 159.37 and the 200 day moving average is 154.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,443m. Company Website: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

