Coherent – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Coherent with ticker code (COHR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 154 and has a mean target at 175.78. With the stocks previous close at 155.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day MA is 162.38 and the 200 day MA is 153.99. The company has a market cap of $3,901m. Find out more information at: http://www.coherent.com

Coherent provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.