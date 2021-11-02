Cohen & Steers Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Cohen & Steers Inc with ticker code (CNS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 98 with a mean TP of 101. Given that the stocks previous close was at 94.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The 50 day MA is 87.43 while the 200 day moving average is 80.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,635m. Company Website: http://www.cohenandsteers.com

Cohen & Steers is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.