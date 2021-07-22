Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Oppor – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Oppor found using ticker (FOE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 21.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,732m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ferro.com

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. It also provides slurry-based polishing products for the semiconductor and optoelectronics industry; decorative coatings for glass and high-performance plastics coatings; and dielectrics and electronic ink products for component applications. The company’s products are used in appliances, electronics, automotive, industrial products, building and renovation, packaging, consumer products, sanitary, construction, healthcare, food and beverage, information technology, energy, and defense industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.