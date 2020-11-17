CohBar – Consensus Indicates Potential 588.1% Upside

CohBar with ticker code (CWBR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 588.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.98 and the 200 day MA is 1.64. The company has a market cap of $67m. Find out more information at: http://www.cohbar.com

CohBar, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company’s preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 analogs for cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.