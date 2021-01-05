Twitter
CohBar – Consensus Indicates Potential 376.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

CohBar found using ticker (CWBR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3 with a mean TP of 6.38. With the stocks previous close at 1.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 376.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.28 while the 200 day moving average is 1.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $81m. Find out more information at: http://www.cohbar.com

CohBar, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company’s preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 analogs for cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

