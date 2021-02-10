CohBar – Consensus Indicates Potential 248.6% Upside

CohBar with ticker code (CWBR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 6.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 248.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.26. The company has a market cap of $111m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cohbar.com

CohBar, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company’s preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 analogs for cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.