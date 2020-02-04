Cognizant Technology Solutions – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Cognizant Technology Solutions with ticker code (CTSH) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 57 and has a mean target at 66.77. With the stocks previous close at 61.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.95 and the 200 day moving average is 62.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $34,283m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cognizant.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products and platforms for the healthcare industry. In addition, it offers revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry; business advisory and data analytics services; and salesforce services. Further, the company develops custom cloud-based software and platforms; and provides consulting services that enable companies to plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based business processes and technologies. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company markets and sells its services through professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.