Cognex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -13.2% Downside

Cognex Corporation with ticker code (CGNX) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 48.69. With the stocks previous close at 56.07 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.2%. The 50 day MA is 53.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,366m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cognex.com

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex ViDi, a deep learning-based image analysis software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts comprising In-Sight product line of vision systems and a range of 3D vision systems. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.