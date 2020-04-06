Cognex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

Cognex Corporation with ticker code (CGNX) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 46.67. With the stocks previous close at 41.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.63 while the 200 day moving average is 50.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,005m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cognex.com

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to consumer electronics, automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

