Cognex Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Cognex Corporation with ticker code (CGNX) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 51.42. Now with the previous closing price of 50.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is 54.51 while the 200 day moving average is 51.08. The company has a market cap of $8,430m. Company Website: http://www.cognex.com

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to consumer electronics, automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

