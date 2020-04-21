Coffee Holding Co. – Consenus Indicates Potential 157.4% Upside

Coffee Holding Co. with ticker code (JVA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 157.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $18m. Find out more information at: http://www.coffeeholding.com

Coffee Holding Co. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2019, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 19 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn