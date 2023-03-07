Coeur Mining, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Coeur Mining, Inc. with ticker code (CDE) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3.25 and has a mean target at 4.35. Now with the previous closing price of 3.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The day 50 moving average is 3.56 while the 200 day moving average is 3.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $902m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.coeur.com

The potential market cap would be $1,230m based on the market concensus.

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.