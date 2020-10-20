Coeur Mining – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Coeur Mining with ticker code (CDE) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.42. With the stocks previous close at 7.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.77 and the 200 day moving average is 6.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,869m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.coeur.com

Coeur Mining explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada. It also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. The company markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, Switzerland, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining in May 2013. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

