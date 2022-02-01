Coeur Mining – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.6% Upside

Coeur Mining with ticker code (CDE) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 5.25 and has a mean target at 7.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 71.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,205m. Find out more information at: https://www.coeur.com

The potential market cap would be $2,068m based on the market concensus.

Coeur Mining explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining in May 2013. Coeur Mining was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.