Coeur Mining – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Coeur Mining found using ticker (CDE) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The 50 day MA is 3.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1,097m. Visit the company website at: https://www.coeur.com

The potential market cap would be $1,258m based on the market concensus.

Coeur Mining explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining in May 2013.Coeur Mining was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.