Coda Octopus Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 116.1% Upside

Coda Octopus Group with ticker code (CODA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 11. With the stocks previous close at 5.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 116.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.26 and the 200 day MA is 6.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $55m. Company Website: http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com

Coda Octopus Group, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn