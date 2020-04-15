Cocrystal Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 419.5% Upside

Cocrystal Pharma with ticker code (COCP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 419.5%. The day 50 moving average is 0.97 and the 200 day MA is 0.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $55m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cocrystalpharma.com

Cocrystal Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of various antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat HCV; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza. It is also involved in identifying and developing various non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus gastroenteritis. Cocrystal Pharma has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a collaboration agreement National Institute of Health. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

