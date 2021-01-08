Cocrystal Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 232.2% Upside

Cocrystal Pharma with ticker code (COCP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 232.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.47 and the 200 day MA is 1.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $95m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cocrystalpharma.com

Cocrystal Pharma, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.