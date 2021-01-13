Twitter
Cocrystal Pharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 225.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cocrystal Pharma found using ticker (COCP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 225.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.35. The company has a market cap of $106m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cocrystalpharma.com

Cocrystal Pharma, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that is in preclinical development trials for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

