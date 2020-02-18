Coca Cola HBC AG 9.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Coca Cola HBC AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 3100 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.8% from today’s opening price of 2823 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 44 points and increased 402 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3094.45 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2296 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,709.89 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,710.70. There are currently 363,381,508 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 725,700. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £10,345,471,532 GBP.

