Coca Cola HBC AG 60.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Coca Cola HBC AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 2620 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 60.3% from today’s opening price of 1634 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1095 points and decreased 963 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3094.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1393.1 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,600.45 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,649.27. There are currently 363,593,451 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,416,511. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £6,133,821,518 GBP.

