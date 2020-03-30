Coca Cola HBC AG 45.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Coca Cola HBC AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 2350 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 45.4% from today’s opening price of 1616 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 899 points and decreased 961 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3094.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1393.1 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,505.07 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,619.64. There are currently 363,593,451 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,593,625. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £5,424,814,288 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn