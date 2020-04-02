Coca Cola HBC AG 45.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Coca Cola HBC AG using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CCH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 2450 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 45.1% from the opening price of 1689 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 893 points and decreased 903 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3094.45 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1393.1 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,442.01 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,600.32. There are currently 266,793,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,688,413. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £6,202,904,274 GBP.

