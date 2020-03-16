Coca Cola HBC AG 42.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Coca Cola HBC AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 2500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 42.9% from the opening price of 1749.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1102.5 points and decreased 739.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3094.45 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1526.5 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,696.53 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,681.20. There are currently 363,593,451 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,106,782. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £5,601,157,112 GBP.

