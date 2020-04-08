Coca Cola HBC AG 29.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Coca Cola HBC AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.9% from the opening price of 1925 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 302 points and decreased 700 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3094.45 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1393.1 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,366.90 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,576.71. There are currently 363,593,451 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,656,435. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £6,871,916,223 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn