Coca Cola HBC AG 21.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Coca Cola HBC AG using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CCH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1980 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 21.1% from today’s opening price of 1635 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1217 points and decreased 895 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3094.45 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1399.35 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,679.25 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,675.28. There are currently 363,593,451 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,164,179. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £5,155,755,135 GBP.

