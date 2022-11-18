Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Coca Cola HBC AG 19.6% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Coca Cola HBC AG with ticker (LON:CCH) now has a potential upside of 19.6% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 2,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Coca Cola HBC AG share price of 2,010 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.6%. Trading has ranged between 14 (52 week low) and 2,021 (52 week high) with an average of 1,159,516 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,304,156,312.

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. The Company produces, sells and distributes beverage brands. The Company markets Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, juice and energy drinks.



You might also enjoy reading  Coca Cola HBC AG 19.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.