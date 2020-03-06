Coca Cola HBC AG 19.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Coca Cola HBC AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Coca Cola HBC AG are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 3000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 19.4% from today’s opening price of 2512 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 330 points and decreased 6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3094.45 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2296 GBX.

Coca Cola HBC AG has a 50 day moving average of 2,747.49 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,702.39. There are currently 363,593,451 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 921,040. Market capitalisation for LON:CCH is £8,991,666,043 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn